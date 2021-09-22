'High risk' rapist on the run from police in Lancashire

Kevin Anthony Wyatt, also known as David Edge, 37, was handed a 10 year prison sentence for rape at Preston Crown Court in April 2016.

But he had been released on licence after serving less than half of his sentence and has now disappeared from his approved lodgings in Accrington.

Lancashire Police say they are "very concerned" after the dangerous sex offender left the premises earlier this month and failed to return.

The force is now warning the public not to approach him and is urging anyone who sees him to report his whereabouts immediately.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall and of stocky build.

He also has a number of tattoos, including a cross symbol with the word ‘Grandma’ on his left arm, a tattoo of ‘2 GUNS’ on his back and a tattoo of a bird on his chest.

Wyatt has links to Blackpool and several areas in Cumbria, including Barrow-in-Furness, Whitehaven, Carlisle and Dalton-in-Furness. He also has links to Worcester in the Midlands.

Det Con Kyle Hazelaar, of Lancashire Police, said: "Wyatt is wanted on prison recall after failing to return to approved premises and we are very concerned following his disappearance.

"He is considered a high risk offender and he should not be approached.

"If you have any information about his whereabouts please come forward."