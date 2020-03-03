Fundraising plea after Clitheroe Round Table's Santa sleigh stolen and abandoned

An organisation has made a desperate plea for help to continue with a 30-year tradition to support worthwhile local causes.

The Clitheroe Round Table's Santa sleigh was stolen and found abandoned on Lancaster Drive. The sleigh is used as part of the organisation's charity collection every year.

A table spokesman said the building it was stored in had been left unlocked and electronic equipment had also been taken. If it cannot find a place to store the sleigh, the annual event will have to be cancelled.

In addition, one of the sleighs was dragged from the Henthorn Tip and left on Lancaster Drive, causing damage to the trailer itself. Now, a fundraising page has been launched encouraging generous local folk to dig deep in a bid to fund replacement equipment and repairs to the sleigh.

A spokesman said: "This is a proud Clitheroe tradition run by volunteers for over 30 years and has helped many local charities and good causes over those years. Any contribution will help in sustaining Clitheroe Santa for a further 30 years. Our goal is to raise £2,150 and we have had £220 of contributions so far.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by clicking here: