Ferrari seized and towed away by Lancashire Police in clampdown on supercars with no front number plate

A £200,000 supercar has been seized by police after the driver was caught cruising down the M6 with no front number plate.



The racing red Ferrari 488 was stopped on the A56 Accrington bypass shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, April 23 after police officers spotted that it had no front number plate.

This Ferrari 488, worth nearly 200,000, was seized by police after the driver was caught without insurance.

The law states that number plates must always be fixed to the front of the vehicle. A56 Accrington bypass

But some supercar owners deliberately remove the front number plate because they believe it spoils the cosmetic look of their vehicle.

But the Ferrari driver's day went from bad to worse after a roadside police check revealed he had been driving the supercar - which can reach max speeds of up to 205mph - without any insurance.

It left officers with no option but to seize the car and arrange for it to be towed away.

The 200,000 supercar was seized and towed away after the driver was reported for having no insurance and no front number plate.

Police are now clamping down on supercar owners who flout the law by failing to properly display front number plates.

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said: "Driving without a registration plate is illegal. If drivers are spotted without them by police they will be stopped and appropriate action taken."

Police also stopped a Seat Leon in Blackburn on Tuesday, April 23 for not displaying a front number plate. The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.

What the law says about displaying number plates

The supercar also had no front number plate, which is illegal in the UK.

The Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) said that all cars manufactured since 1938 are legally required to show a number plate at the front and the back.

Registration plates positioned on dashboards are not considered legal.

Motorists can be fined up to £1,000 if they are caught driving with incorrectly displayed number plates.

Vehicles should also fail their MOT if number plates are not correctly fixed to the front and rear of a vehicle.