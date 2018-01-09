Family concerned for missing Slaidburn man

Police are renewing their appeal for information which will lead to the whereabouts of missing man Jordan Fadden.

Jordan (32) was last seen on December 22nd, in Slaidburn. He is described as a white male 5ft. 8ins. tall with shoulder length brown hair and a beard.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Jordan is still missing and we believe that he may be in the Lancaster or Cumbria area.

"We think Jordan was wearing a black jacket, camouflage hat, red and white snood. He is thought to be carrying a red rucksack.

"His family are concerned for Jordan’s welfare and we would like to ensure that Jordan is okay."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1326 29/12/2017.