Ex-Ribble Valley man to face trial on fraud charges

A former Ribble Valley man appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Wednesday in relation to fraud charges across East Lancashire.

Robert Joseph Watkinson is accused of a string of offences across Lancashire, including theft of up to £50,000 at a time.

Watkinson (58), of Dickson Road ,Blackpool, is charged with three counts of forging his wife’s signature to get loans. The offences are alleged to have taken place in Wiswell, Accrington, Great Harwood, Burnley and Clitheroe.

Watkinson was granted bail ahead of his trial which is set to take place at Preston Crown Court on February 26th.