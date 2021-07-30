Drugs, cash and weapons discovered in Pendle house raid

A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police, said: "Pendle Taskforce have executed a drugs warrant at an address on Charles Street, Nelson, as a result of information received from the community. A quantity of drugs, weapons and cash were recovered and one male has arrested.

"Officers from the Pendle Taskforce will continue to target and disrupt those involved in serious and organised crime. If you would have any information that you would like to report to assist us then please call 101 or alternatively vis crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."