Dangerous 'sexual predator' who raped woman in Burnley while she begged him to stop jailed

Colin Evans’ offending came to light in December 2017 after he had been arrested for sexually assaulting a different woman.

Evans was jailed for seven years in 2019 for that offending.

When officers from East CID launched an investigation into the latest complaints against Evans, the victim told them that she was in so much pain that she almost passed out and Evans refused to stop sexually assaulting her even when she begged him to stop.

Colin Evans. Photo credit: Lancashire Constabulary

That offending happened in Burnley.

Evans (35), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assault.

Sitting at Burnley Crown Court on Friday, July 9th, Judge Sara Dodd told Evans that he posed a high risk of serious harm to women.

She jailed him for 15 years, with a further eight-year extended licence period after deeming Evans to be a dangerous offender. Evans was also ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for life.

DC Lisa Bennett, of East CID, said: “This was an extremely harrowing case and first and foremost I want to praise the victim for bravery she has shown.

“Evans is a sexual predator who has displayed an appalling attitude towards women and I am pleased that he has now been jailed for a significant period of time. The order made by the court means that even once he is released from prison he will continued to be monitored.

"I hope this case will give other victims of sexual offending the confidence to come forward, knowing that we will listen to them and act on the information they provide.”