Crews tackle fire at Burnley derelict mill

Firefighters from Burnley, Nelson and Hyndburn, plus a hydraulic platform were called to a blaze, which broke out at an empty mill building this afternoon.

The call out came after smoke was seen issuing from the derelict multi-storey building on Trafalgar Street in Burnley.

Two fire crews from the town were sent along with another appliance from Nelson and the hydraulic platform from Hyndburn.

The incident happened just before 5pm today and it is believed no persons were reported inside the building.

