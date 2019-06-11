Concern for woman, 20, who has disappeared from home in remote Lancashire hamlet

A 20-year-old woman has been reported missing from her home in a remote Lancashire hamlet.



Daisy Simpson was last seen at her home in Loveclough, a small hamlet at the edge of the Rossendale Valley, at around 3.45pm yesterday (Monday, June 10).

She is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of slight build, with a pale complexion and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pastel pink puffa jacket, a white crop top, grey leggings, white trainers and carrying a pink carry-on suitcase.

It is believed she could have travelled to Leeds or Manchester where she is known to have links.

Police said they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

PC Tony Hardman, of Rossendale Police, said: “We are extremely worried about Daisy and are asking anybody with information about where she may be to get in touch with us immediately.

“Similarly we would ask Daisy herself, if she sees this appeal, to contact us to let us know she is safe.

"If you have seen or heard from her, or know where she may be, we would urge you to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on either 01282 472123 or 101, quoting log number 242 of June 11.