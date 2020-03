James Kenyon (34) admitted driving with excess alcohol, in the car park of The Spinning Mill, Burnley Road, Colne, on February 21st, at Burnley Magistrates’ Court.

The hearing was told he blew 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35. The defendant, of Parker Street, Colne, was bailed until May 28th, for a special reasons not to disqualify argument to be advanced.