Clitheroe Police Station front counter officially reopens

However, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden reaffirmed his commitment to ensure Lancashire Constabulary is accessible for the communities it serves, as he officially reopened Clitheroe Police Station front counter to the public on Friday (October 8th).

Speaking at the official ribbon cutting ceremony, the commissioner reiterated his pledge to ensure each borough council area has a dedicated front desk. He also committed to continue strengthening neighbourhood policing and ensuring officers were accessible and recognisable within their communities as extra officers are put on the streets through the Government's policing uplift programme.

Andrew was joined at the celebration by Chief Insp. Marie Jackson, Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Stephen Atkinson and Lancashire County Councillors Ged Mirfin and Sue Hind.

Lancashire's PCC Andrew Snowden with Chief Insp. Marie Jackson, Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Stephen Atkinson and Lancashire County Councillors Ged Mirfin and Sue Hind.

Speaking afterwards, the commissioner said: "It's been fantastic to hear, in the weeks since Clitheroe police station reopened to the public, the positive reaction across the area. People have told us how they value the ability to talk face to face with police officers, and also what it represents as part of our commitment to making sure Lancashire Constabulary is accessible to the people it serves.

“We are continuing to take a fair and balanced approach that ensures each borough has access to a police front desk whilst balancing resources against the priority of getting officers onto our streets, getting tough on criminals.

"We are listening to what the public want from policing and I'll continue to lead the fight against crime within Lancashire, utilising our resources in the best possible ways to ensure people aren't only safer but feel safer too.