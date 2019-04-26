Clitheroe police bid to stamp out drug use and anti-social behaviour

Police officers have been patrolling around crime hotspots in Clitheroe to clampdown on drugs usage and anti-social behaviour.

Earlier this week officers from Ribble Valley Police, along with police dog Harri, patrolled the grounds of Clitheroe Castle to address complaints of antisocial behaviour from concerned local residents.

PCSO Mick Turner, of Clitheroe Police said: "A few weeks ago we carried out a Facebook online chat and people were mostly concerned about the use of drugs and anti social behaviour in the town.

"On Wednesday a number of searches were conducted, items confiscated and two youths were dealt with for drug offences. We will continue to patrol crime hotspots in areas such as Salthill Park and the castle grounds to tackle the issues raised."