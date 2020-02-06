Clitheroe drug dealer jailed for over three years

A 31-year-old drug dealer has been jailed after police stopped his car and discovered "several snap seal bags" of cocaine.

Anthony Collinge, of Union Street, appeared at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) and he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and was sentenced to three years and nine months.

Following his arrest in November last year, police examined his phones and found to contain numerous drug-related messages regarding the supply of cocaine. The drugs were analysed and confirmed as cocaine with a street value of just under £500.

Speaking after the hearing, Ribble Valley Police sent a clear warning to drug dealers that "they could be next". A spokesman said: "At 12-45am on November 13th, 2019, police stopped a Skoda Octavia on the A59 in Clitheroe and arrested Anthony Collinge, aged 31, from Union Street, Clitheroe on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs namely cocaine after several snap seal bags of white powder were found in his vehicle. The drugs were analysed and confirmed as cocaine with a street value of just under £500. Police believe Collinge mainly supplied his drugs in the Ribble Valley area. We are aware of people still supplying cocaine in Clitheroe, Whalley and the surrounding areas so keep looking over your shoulder because you could be next!"