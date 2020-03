A 22-year-old Chatburn man, involved in a racially aggravated incident at Skipton Railway Station, has been fined £80.

Paul Holmes, of Darkwood Crescent, admitted using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, at the station, on Broughton Road, last August 31st.

The defendant was told to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs, when he appeared before Burnley magistrates.