CCTV appeal after man exposes himself to passers-by in Burnley
Police have released a CCTV image of a man who allegedly exposed himself to members of the public in Burnley.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 8:15 am
Updated
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 8:17 am
The incident happened around 1-20pm on Wednesday in Netherwood Road and police have since released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with in connection with the indecent exposure.
A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Can you help identify this man, following a report a male was seen exposing himself to members of the public on Netherwood Road, Burnley at around 13-23 hours on Wednesday, December 1st.
"If you have any information call us on 101 quoting log 656 of December 1st."