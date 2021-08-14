Burnley man charged after 'significant' amount of cash stolen in burglary
A 35-year-old Burnley man has been charged after a break in where lots of money was stolen and extensive damage caused to the premises.
Police arrested Richard Croskell, of Padgate Place, yesterday and he remains in police custody.
A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Officers from Immediate Response Team 5 attended a burglary on Accrington Road, Burnley on August 2nd, 2021. A significant amount of money was taken from the premises and extensive damage was caused by the suspect which has come at a considerable cost to the victim.
"Yesterday, we arrested a 35-year-old male from Padgate Place, Burnley and can now confirm that Richard Croskell has been charged with burglary and remanded in custody.
"This should hopefully provide victims of burglary with some reassurance that another burglary suspect will be appearing before the courts very shortly."