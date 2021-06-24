Burnley court told how drunk Colne mum was abusive to police after argument with her partner's ex-girlfriend

Burnley magistrates were told how Amy Barnes, who was holding a can of beer and staggering, was warned about her language.

She then swore at an officer and hurled an insulting remark at him.

The beer was taken off her and she was arrested and put in a secure van after the 7pm trouble on Barkerhouse Road, Nelson.

A 24 year old mum from Colne landed herself in court after a drunken row with her partner's ex girlfriend

The 24-year-old was on post sentence supervision, after a suspended sentence had been activated.

Barnes, of Cross Street West, admitted being drunk and disorderly on June 12th. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

Mr Daniel Frazer, defending, told the hearing Barnes had recently been released from custody after being recalled on licence.

Barnes was walking along minding her own business, when her partner’s ex-girlfriend started to argue with her.

Police attended and told all parties to go home.

The solicitor continued: " Rather foolishly, she directed her aggression towards the officers, who have better things to do with their time than deal with people who are somewhat intoxicated.”

Mr Frazer added: "It was a rather unsavoury incident, but seems to have been a brief incident.”