Burglars steal £80k jewellery in house raid

A West Bradford family has been left heartbroken after burglars ransacked their house and escaped with almost £80,000 worth of jewellery and designer goods while they were sitting downstairs.

The callous raiders gained entry to the house on New Year’s Eve between 10am and 6pm by prising open a bedroom window and barricaded the door with a chest full of bed linen to prevent the owners disturbing them.

After ransacking the bedroom and en-suite dressing room, the offenders escaped unseen with a substantial amount of valuable jewellery, including a platinum Tiffany engagement ring to the value of £40,000, a diamond bracelet and designer handbags, as well as a haul of other expensive items.

The family discovered they had been burgled when they went upstairs in the evening.

The 59-year-old victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times that the family had been left “heartbroken and devastated” as many of the items had immense sentimental value.

She explained: “We cannot believe it happened while we were inside the house. I discovered we had been burgled when I went upstairs after 6pm and tried to open my bedroom door.

“They’ve taken every item of jewellery I have ever owned as well as designer handbags and my grandmother’s antique ring. The jewellery is hugely valuable, easily identifiable and of immense sentimental value, especially my Tiffany engagement ring. We are appealing to jewellers, pawn shops and everyone out there to contact police if they are offered expensive jewellery at a bargain price.”

Police investigations are ongoing into the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The items stolen during this burglary are all of very high quality and are extremely valuable.

“Many also have huge sentimental value and the owners are desperate to see their safe return.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in West Bradford between 10am and 6pm on Sunday (December 31st) or knows the whereabouts of the stolen goods to come forward and contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”