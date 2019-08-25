'Body' find sparks police activity in Accrington

A 'body' find in Accrington has sparked a major police response.

Police were called shortly before 8pm yesterday evening (Saturday, August 24) to a report by a member of the public of an unidentified object in an area of Accrington Cemetery in Burnley Road.

The move comes as officers continue the search for missing mum Lindsay Birbeck.

A Lancashire police spokesman said there was a concern this could be the body of a person.

"An examination of the scene is on-going but at this stage it is too early to say exactly what the object is or how long it may have been there.

"The family of missing teaching assistant Lindsay Birbeck have been visited and informed of the development but at this early stage it is too soon to say if the find is linked to her disappearance and we would urge people not to speculate on social media as this could cause the family additional distress."