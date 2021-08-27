Bank Holiday dispersal order in Ribble Valley after youngsters assault police

More than 100 young people descended on Whalley Abbey last weekend, harassing the reverend and his wife, along with other visitors to the site.

Officers were assaulted while trying to disperse the large group, while the historic ruins were also subjected to criminal damage.

A Section 34 dispersal order will now be in place throughout the village until Sunday 6pm.

The order gives police the power to tell a person acting in an anti-social manner, or who is likely to act in an anti-social manner, to leave the mapped area.

Martyn Holt, T/Chief Insp. for Pendle and the Ribble Valley, said: “This sort of behaviour is not welcome and will not be tolerated in our community.

"Whalley Abbey is a beautiful place where many come to find respite, and others enjoy family picnics and learning about the ancient history of these ruins.

"Visitors and residents to this beauty spot do not deserve the harassment and abuse that they have been subjected to, and we will, and are currently dealing with some of those responsible.

"We are also aware of a number of vehicles dropping kids off to the area, and rest assured we have the number plates of those and are making enquiries.

“Some of our elderly and more vulnerable residents are reporting that they feel worried to leave their homes after sun-down, and I will not allow this behaviour to continue; people deserve to feel safe, and we will continue to work with partners to tackle the issues.

“We believe that people may be travelling in from other areas of the county, such as areas of Accrington and Darwen and so a policing presence on the train lines will be seen, as well as an increased policing presence over the weekend in Whalley, and we hope this provides reassurance to our community but also sends a strong message that we will deal with those causing issues robustly.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the above incidents to report it by visiting www.lancashire.police.uk/doitonline quoting log 1502 of 22 August.