Balaclava-clad men beat Darwen homeowner unconscious with metal bar in violent robbery

A 65-year-old man has been beaten unconscious with a metal bar during a robbery at his home in Darwen.



The violent robbery happened at the man's home in Walter Street at around 10.30pm on Saturday (May 25).

Two men, both wearing balaclavas and brandishing a metal bar, burst into the back of the property where they began a sustained assault on the homeowner whilst making demands for money.

The victim was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

He suffered broken ribs, a broken shoulder, injuries to his head and eyes, as well as lacerations to his hands and legs.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses to the violent robbery.

DS Amanda Bleazard from Blackburn Police said: “This was a truly shocking attack on a man who should have been safe in his own home.

"The level of violence used was utterly deplorable and totally needless.

“We have a team of detectives working on finding who was responsible for this appalling robbery and I am asking anyone who may have seen a group of men acting suspiciously in the area in the time leading up to the attack to get in touch.

"I would also like to speak to anyone who saw them get away.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we have stepped up patrols in the area and will continue to have a presence there for the coming days.

“If you know or saw anything, please make contact with us at your earliest opportunity.”

You can call police on 01254 353870 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 1746 of May 25.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.