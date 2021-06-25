Appeal for information after mountain bike stolen from Clitheroe

The theft of the Giant mountain bike took place overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

A Ribble Valley Police spokesman said: "Can you please be on the look out for a recently stolen Giant Mountain bike, stolen from an address in Clitheroe overnight between 21st and 22nd of June.

"Anybody who has any information that will assist in returning the bike to the rightful owner would be appreciated. If you know anything, please contact Lancashire Police on 101 and quote reference number Lc-20210622-0270"