Alarms and CCTV to watch over Clitheroe's festive nativity display in a bid to deter thieves and vandals

Devastated members of Clitheroe Town Council were forced to remove the crib and figurines last week after they fell foul of vandals - less than 12 hours after the display was installed at the Clitheroe Castle Gates.

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, council members decided to unveil the beautiful stable and nativity scene outdoors after it was exhibited indoors last year to prevent vandals and thieves from destroying it.

Despite a perspex screen and less than 12 hours after it's installation, offenders attacked the display stealing figurines and littering it with sweet wrappers.

Alarms and CCTV are now watching over the festive display

Now, the historic scene has returned - ready for the official crib dedication service to be held on Monday (December 6th). Only this time it's fitted with alarms and watched over by closed circuit television.

Clitheroe Town Mayoress, Donna O' Rourke, said it's upsetting and disappointing that these security measures have had to be taken. She said: "There have been two cameras and an alarm system fitted for free by Clitheroe Security. As well as them recording, Clitheroe Town Mayor Coun. Simon O'Rourke, can also view the live footage if required and if an intruder enters, an alarm sounds and we receive an alert on the mobile phone.

"It is disappointing that these security measures have had to be taken, however, the Town Council has been overwhelmed by all the support and lovely comments received from residents."

Police investigations are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the vandalism should contact 101.

Meanwhile, members of the public are being invited to spread some festive cheer by attending Clitheroe Town Council’s Christmas Lights Switch On, which is taking place at 6pm on Thursday (December 2nd). The large Christmas tree at the Castle Gates and outside Clitheroe Library will be switched on by Coun. Simon O'Rourke, and the Rev. Andy Froud will be in attendance too. Entertainment will be provided by children from Brookside Primary School, who will be singing carols. Many of the town's shops will be staying open until 7pm.