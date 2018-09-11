Crews tackle Burnley wheelie bin fire

Firefighters were called out to a wheelie bin blaze in a car park at a house on Manchester Road.

The incident happened just after midnight last night (Monday) and investigations are continuing into the cause of the fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire engines from Burnley and Nelson were called to a fire in a car park underneath a domestic property on Manchester Road, Burnley. The fire involved a wheelie bin in a compound and firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time."