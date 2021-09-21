Crews extinguish grass fire Clitheroe
Firefighters tackled a grass fire in Clitheroe today (September 21).
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 7:25 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 7:28 pm
One fire engine from Clitheroe attended the scene in Twitter Lane at around 2pm.
The fire involved a small patch of grass.
Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.
They were at the scene for 30 minutes.
