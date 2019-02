All three emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Clitheroe.



The accident, which was reported to the police at 12-10pm, happened near the town's Aldi supermarket on Whalley Road and involved a BMW and a Ford Focus car.

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said that Whalley Road is currently closed at its junction with Primrose Road and that both firefighters and paramedics are at the scene.

Local residents have also reported on social media that the air ambulance has landed nearby.