Crackdown on Valley's doorstep criminals

Ribble Valley police has teamed up with partners to take part in “Operation Rogue Trader” to protect consumers from those who prey on communities, especially the vulnerable and the elderly.

Rogue traders and forceful doorstep sellers are criminals who take advantage of householders by using high-pressure sales techniques, with the work carried out often being overly expensive, sub-standard and not required in the first place.

This week sees a force-wide operation aimed at incidents where the elderly/vulnerable have been “cold called”.

Police will be clamping down on rogue traders who turn up on people’s doorsteps charging for unnecessary work, damaging property deliberately in order to obtain money or leaving work unfinished.

The operation began on Monday and will end Friday.