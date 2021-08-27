Cow rescued after falling down mineshaft in Hapton
Fire crews rescued a cow after it got stuck down a mineshaft in Accrington Road, Hapton.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 10:25 am
Updated
Friday, 27th August 2021, 10:26 am
Four fire engines from Hyndburn, Nelson, Rawtenstall and Lancaster, together with a 4x4 from Rawtenstall attended the incident yesterday at 10am.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "The incident involved a cow that had fallen down a mineshaft and was trapped. Firefighters used a hand lance, a sledge hammer, a hooligan tool and cordon tape to create a location for the cow to self-extricate.
"Crews were in attendance for two hours and fifty minutes."