Cow rescued after falling down mineshaft in Hapton

Four fire engines from Hyndburn, Nelson, Rawtenstall and Lancaster, together with a 4x4 from Rawtenstall attended the incident yesterday at 10am.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "The incident involved a cow that had fallen down a mineshaft and was trapped. Firefighters used a hand lance, a sledge hammer, a hooligan tool and cordon tape to create a location for the cow to self-extricate.