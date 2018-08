The countdown is on to the annual Party in the Park in Padiham

Held every year in the town's Memorial Park the event takes place on Sunday, September 2nd, from noon to 5pm and there will be a host of attractions including music, a Punch and Judy show, donkey rides, a children's fairground and a dog agility show.

There will also be Birds of Prey, face painting, food and drink stalls and one of the highlights of the day is a Teddy Bear's picnic.