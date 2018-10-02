Countdown to one-day Indie gig

An indoor festival bringing together a mix of bands and artists from far and wide with a main theme of indie music is set to entertain crowds on Saturday.

Organised by sisters Katie and Sam Winstanley, who run Megabites of Cumbria and Lisa Greenhalgh, of La Tete Et Tout, Clitheroe, “Valley Sounds” will see 16 bands take centre stage and hit the high notes, including the likes of Jeramiah Ferrari, The Ragamuffins, Tom Hingley, Drop the Floor and the Kar-Pets.

Held at The Old School Rooms and Assembly Hall, Lowergate, Clitheroe, the trio of businesswomen say the one-day extravaganza is set to be a day to remember.

Katie explained: “Lucy, Sam and I all love music and feel that although there is a few events and places to watch music in Clitheroe, there’s still a big gap in the market. We love all types of music, but predominantly indie music and there’s nowhere in Clitheroe that plays it. We feel there is a big niche in the Indie market. Valley Sounds will bring together a mix of indie, reggae and even a bit of 80’s rock for one day only so get your festival head on for the best day you’ll have this autumn! Our main target audience is 25+, people who cannot get to big festivals around the country like Glastonbury. Valley Sounds is on their doorstep and for £20 there will be lots of bands to enjoy.”

She added: “To some people £20 might sound excessive, but there are more than 16 bands performing - that’s just over £1 per band and we think that’s great value for money.

“I’m really excited. Everyone is coming together and there is lots of local support and sponsors. We’ve been sponsored by a new company, Goosnargh Gin. Rachel and Rich are just launching this amazing new brand and will be providing samples on the day. Also Blacksticks Blue from Butlers Cheese company have sponsored the event. We also have a sheep rodeo following the theme and there will be a pizza van on site.”

The event begins at 1pm. Tickets are priced £20 each and can be bought on the day at the door.