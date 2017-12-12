Countdown to big Christmas party

A dash of 1940s classics, a sprinkling of boogie-woogie, some jump jazz and Blues……….it must be time for the Swing Commanders Christmas jive party in Clitheroe.

And it will be all change on the vocals microphone shortly as Clair Roberts replaces long time singer Daisy Thurkettle, who will play her final show with the Swing Commanders on New Year’s Eve.

“We are going to miss Daisy massively, but we’ve recruited Clair to fill Daisy’s very sparkly shoes, and she has brought us something very different,” said Clitheroe based Pete Riley who brings the Commanders to the Grand on Wednesday, December 20th.

“Clair’s a Welsh speaker with a gorgeous jazzy singing voice and we are really excited about the next episode of the Swing Commanders adventure.”

He added: “The Christmas show at the Grand feels like a homecoming concert, and it was a very special one last year.”

The Swing Commanders really are the cats with the cream of Forties classics, and the foot-tapping ensemble have enjoyed another spectacular year, playing a variety of gigs and festivals on the local and international circuit.

“We’ve done some pretty big shows, including three tours of France, a rock and roll convention in Tenerife and many, many gigs in Britain,” he added.

“It is fantastic to be invited to these musical events, and the beauty of 1940’s Swing is how easily it allows us to move from one musical type to another.

“There really is something for everyone in our sound and we’ve been lucky because swing dancing and the fashion has come back into vogue over the last couple of years.”

Pete, who also plays the double bass in the band, said: “I moved up from Hampshire to live in the county a few years ago and we are full time musicians now.

“We are incredibly fortunate to do something that we love, and it is a great privilege to play all this great music.

“It is a wonderful life and I’m looking forward to the big Christmas party at the Grand next week.”

The Swing Commanders Christmas party, Clitheroe, Grand Theatre, December 20th, 01200 421599 or visit www.thegrandvenue.co.uk