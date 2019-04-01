Countdown begins to Love Clitheroe BBQ

A tasty free barbecue and fun day will take centre stage in the town next month.

Hundreds of people have enjoyed the annual Love Clitheroe event during the last decade and this year it will be held on Clitheroe Castle field on Saturday, May 18th, from 12 to 3pm.

As well as a free barbecue, there will also be candy floss, bouncy castles, a children’s “Activities Zone”, the Eden Youth Bus, gladiators plus stage games including a tug of war and penalty shoot out.

The event has been organised by local churches and Clitheroe Christians in Partnership.

“Everything is completely free, no catch,” said a spokesman for the event.

“This is as a gift to the town, presented by Clitheroe Christians in Partnership.”

More than 1,000 people enjoyed the free barbecue and fun day at last year’s event which was staged in June.

The Eden Youth Bus, which will feature once again at this year’s event, has youth workers on board and proved popular with young people last year. A converted double decker bus, it has a climbing wall, a spiral slide, a nail bar, a karaoke booth and games consoles.