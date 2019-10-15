Countdown as former Burnley schoolfriends prepare to be reunited for first time in four decades

Classmates at a former Burnley school are preparing to meet for the first time this weekend in almost four decades.

The reunion for pupils at the former St Theodore's RC High School sixth form takes place on Saturday and between 30 and 40 are expected to attend.

And a last minute appeal has gone out to track down former pupils who attended the sixth form from 1981 to 1983.

This includes students from the former St Hilda's RC High School who also went there.

The reunion is also open to former teachers from the school, that stood on the site where Blessed Trinity RC College now stands, in Ormerod Road.

The reunion has been organised by former student Matthew Sykes who now lives in Sheffield.

Looking through old school photographs prompted him to wonder what had become of his old friends so he decided it was time for a catch up.

Matthew (54) was able to track down several friends through social media and he is still hoping to reach out to more before the event at the 110 Club in Yorkshire Street where numerous school discos and other events were held.

Former students and their partners and children are invited along and there will be a hot supper and music on the night. Tickets are £5 a head and any excess money left will be donated to charity.

Anyone who would like to go along is asked to get in touch with Matthew on 07711 331190 or email matthew.sykes@tiscali.co.uk or ring Sue Plunkett on 07496 150916 or email sue.plunkett@jpimedia.co.uk