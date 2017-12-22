Council workers do their bit for the hungry

Kind-hearted council workers have collected a feast of festive fare for the Ribble Valley Foodbank.

Ribble Valley Borough Council staff pulled out the stops for the foodbank after a rallying call from colleague Zainub Ukadia.

They have donated a feast of festive fare, including puddings, cakes and crackers; chocolates, sweets and mince pies.

Zainub said: “Some people find it hard to make ends meet, struggle to pay bills and face having to choose between eating and warming a room, let alone enjoying luxurious treats and presents.

“Christmas is about spreading love and thinking about those who are less fortunate, so as a UNISON member I invited colleagues to donate festive items to the foodbank. My kind-hearted colleagues rose to the occasion and I have been bowled over by the response.

“I know it’s only a few treats, but I hope it will remind people who are struggling this Christmas that they are not alone or forgotten.”

The Ribble Valley Foodbank is based at Trinity Church in Clitheroe and staffed by 75 volunteers, who handed out 125 emergency food supplies per month last year. It provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food people who are referred to the foodbank.