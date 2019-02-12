Council tax freeze for eighth year in nearly a decade in the Ribble Valley

Ribble Valley Borough Council has frozen council tax for the eighth year in nearly a decade, while remaining the only council in Lancashire to collect refuse weekly and not charge for green waste.

The council’s share of council tax on a Band D property will be £150-69 in 2019/20, one of the lowest in the country and by far the lowest in Lancashire.

The council is also the only one in Lancashire to offer a weekly refuse collection service and not charge for green waste, saving residents between £25 and £40 a year.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Stephen Atkinson said: “Despite acquiring over 2,000 extra households, the council has maintained excellent service levels in one of the sparsest boroughs in the UK. This has been achieved by many years of careful and prudent financial planning, and I am grateful to councillors and staff for their dedication and commitment in continuing to deliver efficient, effective services to national standards, while achieving good public satisfaction ratings.

“The coming year will see capital investment by the council of £2,700,000, of which the highlight is over £1,400,000 in new facilities at the Edisford Sports Complex, enabling our youngsters and residents to play football, rugby, cricket, tennis, netball and basketball. This first-class facility will provide important far-reaching leisure, health and well being benefits for years to come.

“Ribble Valley has a bright future and the council will continue to prioritise the needs of our residents and implement policy decisions to maintain and enhance services for their benefit.”

In the council’s latest household satisfaction survey, the Perception Survey, 89 per cent of respondents said they were satisfied with refuse collection, the highest rate in Lancashire, while 86 per cent were satisfied with Ribble Valley as a place in which to live.

The council tax freeze was agreed by Ribble Valley Borough Council’s policy and finance committee, but is subject to the approval of a full council meeting on March 5th.

Council tax bills include precepts from Lancashire County Council, the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and parishes. Full details are available at ribblevalley.gov.uk.