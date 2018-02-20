Could you be a Dementia Champion?

Ribble Valley’s Dementia Action Alliance, the lead community organisation recognised by the Alzheimer’s Society, is inviting Dementia Champions to join the alliance to deliver dementia awareness sessions in Ribble Valley.

The alliance has contacts with schools, churches, businesses, supermarkets and parish communities with the aim of making all towns and villages in Ribble Valley dementia friendly.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a Dementia Champion, can contact Sue Bibby on 07944 756077 (Monday to Friday) or Dilys Day on 01200 414549 (Wednesday afternoon to Friday).

A free half day awareness session entitled “Understanding Dementia” is taking place on Thursday from 1pm to 4pm at the Council Chambers in Clitheroe.

Another such session will be held in Whalley, at a venue to be confirmed, on Friday, March 23rd, from 1pm to 4pm.

To book a place on either of these sessions call 01200 425111 or send an email to dilys.day@ribblevalley.gov.uk