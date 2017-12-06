Convicted paedophile caught on CCTV in crowd at under 16's football match

A convicted paedophile, and ex care worker, breached a sexual offences prevention order by going to a Burnley FC Academy under 16s match, a court was told.



Joseph Norcross (68) was jailed for 10 years in 2006, after being found guilty by a jury of nine offences against children, which were committed in the 1980s.

The ex-care worker, who previously ran a youth football team, served about seven years of the term behind bars.

Burnley magistrates heard how Norcross, who lives in Blackburn, had been made subject to the SOPO at Preston Crown Court in October 2006. He was banned from being in the presence of youngsters under 16.

His attendance at the soccer game was revealed when police went to his home to conduct a risk assessment on Tuesday, November 7th.

Prosecutor Miss Parveen Akhtar told the hearing: " During that, Mr Norcross was asked if he ever went to under 16s football matches and he said yes, he went on Saturday, October 28.

"He didn't have to give that information. He could have simply denied it."

" As a result of that voluntary information, that led to the police officers looking for CCTV to see if he was there and he was."

Mr Imran Hussain, defending, said Norcross had been convicted of offences committed when he was in his 30s.

He told the court: "That behaviour, he concedes, was reprehensible."

Mr Hussain said when the defendant came out of prison, he fully co-operated and was transparent with the police, surrendered all his devices and told police precisely who he was having contact with. He was engaging fully with social services.

The solicitor described Norcross as an " avid football fan," who went to three football matches a day.

The defendant conceded he remained while an under 16s match took place, saying: "Its not suggested at all that he had any contact with any of the children or attempted to have contact.

"There is nothing sinister at all in what he did."

Mr Hussain said Norcross had not re-offended, telling the hearing: "This was a genuine misunderstanding and he certainly tells me it won't happen again."

The defendant, of Whalley New Road, admitted breaching the SOPO, by attending the Burnley FC Academy under 16s match, which was a private organisation attended by children under 16.

He was fined £120 and told to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.