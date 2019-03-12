Controversial Clitheroe youth shelter faces demolition after complaints continue to be made

Councillors will decide whether to get rid of a youth shelter in Clitheroe that has been plagued by litter and anti-social behaviour at a meeting tonight.

Members of Ribble Valley Borough Council's community services committee will discuss the future of the shelter which is situated off Henthorn Road.

In May, the shelter, which was installed some years ago as part of Lancashire County Council’s youth work programme, was given a stay of execution.

But now council officers have again raised the question of whether to remove it as complaints from nearby residents about litter and anti-social behaviour continue to be received.

Mark Beveridge, director of community services, said: "The issue of anti-social behaviour and litter will not simply stop after the removal of the shelter, the former is a police matter to attend to, and the latter will be a borough council responsibility as it is now.

"However, the area is outside of the town centre area, a zone 1, so would not normally receive the same litter inspections as it has done in the recent past due to the issues with the shelter. This has seen it receive visits on a zone 1 frequency to address the litter issues."