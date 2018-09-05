Connie celebrates turning 105 on her home's 25th anniversary

There was cause for a double celebration at a supported housing unit in Clitheroe.

For not only was it the 25th anniversary of the opening of Castle View House, the Abbeyfield supported housing unit in Clitheroe, but one of its residents, Connie Hindle, celebrated her 105th birthday.

Connie with Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans.

With a special 105th birthday card from HM The Queen and many messages of congratulations from family and friends, Connie, who has been a resident at Castle View House for more than 24 years, welcomed guests and thanked them for coming to the celebratory lunch.

House manager Margot Moran created one of her amazing cakes depicting Connie, a keen golfer for many years, on the green.

And apart from the residents, staff and trustees of Castle View House, guests to the celebration included Nigel Evans MP together with the Deputy Mayor of Ribble Valley, Coun. Stella Brunskill, and the Mayor of Clitheroe, Coun. Pam Dowson.

This special occasion was also an opportunity for some of the original trustees, who had the vision and energy to establish the unit, to see that it is still providing that special "Abbeyfield" home-from-home environment for its residents.