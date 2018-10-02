Complaints made against council leader

Police and council officials have confirmed that they are investigating complaints about the leader of Ribble Valley Borough Council Ken Hind.

A spokesman for the police said that they have received a complaint and that they are “looking into it”.

Allegations of intimidation and misconduct have been made against the 69-year-old former MP for West Lancashire and an investigation is currently being conducted by the council.

The Lancashire Telegraph ran the story on Tuesday after obtaining several confidential documents outlining the nature of the complaints.

Ribble Valley Borough Council chief executive Marshal Scott subsequently confirmed to the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times that the council is investigating a complaint against one of its councillors.

However, in response, Coun. Hind told the Advertiser that he is seeking legal advice following the publication of the claims and that he refutes allegations of interference in the complaints procedure.

Coun. Hind (pictured) said: “If there is any doubt, I totally reject the suggestion that I have interfered with the complaints procedure at Ribble Valley Borough Council.

“The release of confidential council papers to the press is part of a concerted attempt by political opponents to discredit the elected leadership of the Ribble Valley Borough Council and is subject to an investigation on leaked papers and breach of data protection.”

He added: “I am happy to go anywhere before any tribunal which is independent, fair and impartial and respects the rules of natural justice to defend my actions.

“Yesterday, before this matter broke in the press, I met with two representatives of the Local Government Association at the Conservative Conference in Birmingham to see if they could be involved in independent adjudication so that a fair, impartial and independent scrutiny of this complaint could take place.

“I do not fear adjudication and welcome the opportunity to explain what has been going on.”