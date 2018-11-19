Community invited to YMCA Clitheroe charity shop re-opening

The YMCA Clitheroe charity shop is inviting the local community to its re-opening on Wednesday.

The shop, which is part of a network of YMCA charity shops across England and Wales, is asking local people to come along to celebrate the shop’s amazing transformation.

The YMCA Clitheroe charity shop has been operating in the area for the past nine years. Funds raised by sales of donated goods support young people both locally and nationally, with YMCA Blackburn benefiting directly.

The re-opening ceremony will begin at 10-30am with Booths' Edwin Booth cutting the ribbon.

YMCA Clitheroe charity shop’s area manager, Rachel Dillon, said: “YMCA Clitheroe charity shop is proud to be an important part of the local community and help to transform the lives of young people.

“The shop has been open for over nine years and it’s fantastic to see it being refreshed and brought inline with YMCA England and Wales' new branding.

“We would encourage people to come along, say ‘hello’ and take a look at the changes we have made. There will also be the opportunity to sign up as a volunteer.”

YMCA Clitheroe charity shop is part of YCMA England and Wales, the largest and oldest youth charity in the world.

To find out more about what YMCA does to help in your community, visit: www.ymca.org.uk