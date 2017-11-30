Community interest groups can bid for Barrow Pond

Community interest groups are invited to express an interest in acquiring the pond at Middle Lodge, Barrow, as a community facility.

The owners of the pond have stated their intention to sell it, but as it is included on the Ribble Valley Register of Community Assets community interest groups have the right to bid for it as a community facility.

The Middle Lodge pond was listed as an Asset of Community Value in April 2016 at the request of Barrow Parish Council.

Community interest groups wishing to be considered as a potential bidder are asked to state their intention in writing to Diane Rice, Head of Legal and Democratic Services, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Council Offices, Church Walk, Clitheroe, BB7 2RA, by Wednesday, December 6th.

To find out if your group qualifies as a community interest group visit mycommunity.org.uk.