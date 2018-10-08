Community bonfire launches annual Guy Fawkes contest

With only four weeks to go to Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display, organisers are now launching their annual contest to find the best “Guy” to take pride of place on top of the bonfire.

Final preparations are currently being made for this year’s event, which is being staged on Clitheroe Castle field on Saturday, November 3rd, from 6pm, with the bonfire lit at 6-30pm.

Speaking about the Guy competition, chairman of the bonfire committee Andy Belcham said: “We’re always hugely impressed at the talent of our local schools and community groups as they recreate effigies of Guy Fawkes.

“They are creative and often humorous – it’s almost a shame to burn them! But all the guys do get burnt – and you can be sure the top seat is always reserved for the best!”

Letters will be going out this week with information on the Guys and the prizes - £50 for first prize and £25 for second prize.

Judging will be conducted by Clitheroe Town Mayor at midday on the castle field on November 3rd.

Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display is a large scale community event which draws thousands of people together from across the town and the Ribble Valley.

And each year, thousands of pounds of proceeds are shared between local charities.

This year the proceeds will go to more than 10 local charities and groups.

The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations.

These include Clitheroe Lions, Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Round Table.

Tickets can be bought via the event’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/bonfire2014

They cost £5 for adults, £2 for children aged from four to 16, and it’s £10 for a family ticket (two adults and two children). No ticket is needed for children under the age of three.

As well as through the event’s Facebook page, this year’s 5,000 tickets to the bonfire and fireworks display are available at Banana News and Dawson’s.