Communities benefit thanks to hard working Ribble Valley Rotarians

Ribble Valley Rotarians have been hard at work over the last few weeks both internationally and in the community.

They have been spending weeks of their time fundraising, sprucing up parks and signs, litter picking and renovating benches for members of the local community to enjoy.

Clitheroe Rotarians and friends litter picking. (s)

The big-hearted group of people have also been fundraising for disaster zones.

International Chairman, Howard Blackburn, would like to thank all those local residents and visitors to the town, who supported the street bucket collection for the Cyclone IDAI disaster. Howard said: "We collected in excess of £1,200 enabling us to provide much need shelter in the form of around 20 Shelter Kits, which have already been sent to the disaster area".

Alan Yearing, Community Chairman, also has several initiatives to report. A team of over 20 Rotarians and friends of Rotary spent 60 man hours over a day, litter picking in the streets and parks of Clitheroe.

Alan said: "We collected the usual plastic bottles, crisp and food wrappers etc., along with drug wraps, laughing gas cylinders and two pairs of boxer shorts! We are doing our best to keep the town litter free, but if everyone used the bins, or, took their litter home, Clitheroe would be a cleaner town for us all to enjoy."

Rotarian and and Town Cryer, Roland Hailwood with Clitheroe Rotary President, Sandy Morrison

Meanwhile, Rotarian, Bill Barker, has been busy with his paint brushes. Bill has spent many hours repainting all the "Clitheroe" signs at the entrances to the town. These were installed with the help of Rotary back in 2005 and needed a facelift to welcome visitors in the years ahead.

Over the winter, Clitheroe Rotarians have been busy renovating many of the benches in the local parks. The latest one to receive a good clean and re-staining is located on the banks of the River Ribble at Spike's Pit, on the footpath between West Bradford Bridge and Brungerley Park. This bench was sited, with the help of Hanson's Cement several years ago in memory of local GP and Rotarian, Dr Cyril Royle, who died at the age of 101.

The next opportunity to support Rotary will be on Saturday May 18th, when celebrations will take place to mark the annual Rotary Health Day.

Rotarian, Mary Robinson, said: "Please come along to the United Reform Church, Castlegate, Clitheroe, and have your blood pressure checked in private, free of charge, by a health professional. Each year we take around 150 readings from the general public, several of which are advised to contact their doctor. So, be safe and come and have your blood pressure reading taken. As well as a charity book sale, we hope to add a few new features to this year's event."

Signs have been given a facelift. (s)

Benches given a new lease of life