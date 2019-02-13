‘Comments like this have no place in our society’ - Blackpool’s Conservative Party suspend second person over racist tweets

A second person has been suspended from a Blackpool Conservative office following racist remarks being tweeted on an official Twitter account.

The individual, who cannot be named, has been suspended by the Blackpool North and Cleveleys Conservative Association whilst an investigation into the tweets is carried out.

It follows another employee, Jay Daniel, an admin executive for the branch’s Young Conservatives, being expelled for his part in the comments which said it was acceptable to use a racial slur and the Islamic faith ‘relishes in preaching hate.’

Chris Webb, inset, Labour’s candidate for Blackpool North and Cleveleys hopes the investigation is dealt with ‘swiftly.’

He added: “I expect Paul Maynard MP and his local Conservative association to fully expel the individual responsible for the awful racist and Islamophobic comments made on the Young Conservative twitter account last week.

“I’m proud our community is multi cultural, representing all faiths and backgrounds. The behaviour of this individual is not acceptable.

“Comments like this have no place in our society, regardless of politics.

A Blackpool North and Cleveleys Conservative Association spokesman said: “Following an incident involving comments made on social media, a second individual has been suspended by the Blackpool North and Cleveleys Conservative Association.

“The association is carrying out a full investigation into this incident.”