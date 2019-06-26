Comic who shared stage with top Hollywood star headlining Padiham comedy night

TV comedian Craig Campbell is headlining a comedy night in Padiham next month.

Craig, who stars in Russell Howard's Good News on BBC3, Dave's One Night Stand and Live at the Apollo will appear at The Lawrence Hotel next Thursday (July 4th).Strar

The evening will be compered by homegrown Burnley comedian Mel Moon who is hosting a series of local comedy nights with some top acts.

Canadian born Craig now lives in Devon. He cut his comedy teeth hosting a late night show on Canadian television and was also part of a comedy trio called The Dinks.

He has appeared with top Hollywood star Jim Carrey in Just For Laughs and recently appeared on Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow on BBC One. In 2010 he supported controversial comedian Frankie Boyle on his UK tour and year later Craig made his debut on his own tour.

The show starts at 7-30pm and tickets are £12 including supper. You can get these by ringing 07366983956.