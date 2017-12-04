Come celebrate Pickwick Festival

Whalley villagers will turn the clock back on Thursday evening as they celebrate the 29th annual Pickwick Night extravaganza.

Like always, there will be a variety of traditional and fun-filled attractions at the Victorian-themed event, which will be opened by volunteers from Whalley in Bloom.

Crowd-pleasers include a huge list of festivities ranging from a fairground to plenty of mulled wine, food stalls, live music and children’s entertainment. Balderstone Brass Band will be keeping guests entertained at Whalley Village Hall and there will be plenty of seasonal goods to buy at the Christmas craft stalls, while the doors of Whalley Primary School will be open from 5-30pm to 7pm as the school choir sings carols.

A model representing the Victorian era of King Street will be on display as well as ancient maps and intriguing local history at Whalley Old Grammar School.

Carol singing will also take place along with a variety of stalls and there will be the opportunity to meet Father Christmas in his grotto at Whalley Methodist Church. A spokesman for the Whalley Pickwick Committee said: “The good folk of Whalley have spent 29 years dedicating their hearts into ensuring that we see the twinkle in everyone’s eyes in awe of the magic of Christmas.”

Motorists are advised that King Street, Whalley, will close between Station Road and Accrington Road from 5-30pm to 9pm. Bus routes through the village will also be affected. Traffic from Clitheroe will be diverted up Wiswell Lane, along the A671 and down Accrington Road. Traffic from Billington will be diverted up Accrington Road, along the A671 and down Wiswell Lane. There will be a marshalled pedestrian crossing between the Swan car park and Whalley Arms car park. Whalley Bus Station will be closed from 9am until 10pm during which there will be a temporary bus stop at the bus station exit.