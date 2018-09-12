Colourful cavalcade at heart of big Mod Weekender

We are the Mods, We are the Mods! So, button up your twin-tipped Fred Perry shirt, don a combat green Fishtail Parka and polish the Vespa wing mirrors, this year’s Ribble Valley Mod Weekender is riding into town with a 600-strong parade of scooters, writes Tony Dewhurst.

The popular Mod and 2-Tone jamboree revs up on Friday, September 21st, but the Mod mayhem really roars into life on Saturday lunch time, with a colourful cavalcade of scooters and riders parading through the streets of Clitheroe.

The town’s Grand Theatre will once again be the focal point for the popular three-day fashion and music bash with Manchester combo Electric Stars bringing some extra star dust to the proceedings when they provide the headline act.

“We love the sounds, fashion and music of that era from the 60s and 70s, and although we’ve a strong Mod audience, we are not a Mod band,” said lead singer and song-writer Jason Edge.

The Electric Stars can spin and shake you with their glam-tastic guitars or trip you out on a rock and roll speedball from the 60s and 70s.

And you better have your dancing shoes on too for their Saturday night psychedelic riot of sound.

“We’re a throwback, a melting pot of musical styles, from Jimi Hendrix and Bowie to The Who,” added Jason. But we’re very passionate about what we do - it is not a lazy cabaret or a weak tribute act.

“We pride ourselves on our authentic sound, and it is amazing to be headlining the Mod Weekender.

“A couple of years ago we played the RV Mod Weekender and did a little acoustic set in a tiny pub near the station, which was great fun.”

Their album, Sonic Soul Party, groans with catchy, melodic pop songs and their masterful re-working of Belfast Boy, a song released in 1970 by Don Fardon is their own tribute to the late Manchester United legend, George Best.

Jason sparked the idea after a chance meeting with fanatical Manchester United fan and TV celebrity Eamonn Holmes, who, as luck would have it, was also the president of the George Best Foundation.

“We love that song and George’s son Calum Best told us it was one of the nicest musical tributes to his dad that he had ever heard.”

There will be free live music and DJs playing all over town, with the Brown Cow, The Royal British Legion, The Rose and Crown, Keystreet, The Buck Inn, The Castle Pub and The Old School Rooms all hosting various live acts.

“There’s a fantastic line-up of bands, and we’ve got scooter enthusiasts coming from all over Britain,” said Mod Weekender spokesman Paul Derbyshire.

“The scooter parade brings Clitheroe to a standstill – it is a wonderful spectacle and this year Castle Street will be closed off for the ride.

“We’ve gone from a handful of scooters in the first year to hundreds of riders.”

He added: “It is always great to see day-trippers enjoying the event, too, and the warmth many people show towards the festival, some who just come to see the rally as part of a day out in Clitheroe, shows how really well loved the festival has become.”

Ribble Valley Mod Weekender, September 21st to 23rd. Tickets for The Electric Stars, Absolute Heroes and Inciders at the Grand on Saturday, 01200 421599 or www.thegrandvenue.co.uk.

Friday, September 21st

7-30pm: Miss Winehouse – Rose and Crown.

8-30pm: Get Carter – Royal British Legion.

9pm: James Walsh – The Castle Pub

9pm: Oliver Credwell – Keystreet.

10pm: Supernova – Key Street

10pm: The 1960 Four – Rose and Crown.

Saturday, September 22nd

1pm:– Scooter cavalcade and ride In.

2pm: James Walsh – Rose and Crown

3pm: The Reaction – Rose and Crown

3pm: Northern Social – The Buck Inn

4pm: The Joe Publix – Keystreet

4pm: Electric Newt – Escape Coffee and Cocktails

5pm: The 261 Allstars – Rose and Crown

5pm: Phil and Josh – Royal British Legion.

6pm: George and Henry (Good Foxy) – Brown Cow.

6-30pm:– The Tall Faces – The Buck inn.

7-30pm: Colour Me Pop – Royal British Legion.

8pm: The Micradotts – The Castle

8pm: Clitheroe Soul Club – Old School Rooms.

8pm:– The Inciders – The Grand

9pm: Absolute Heroes – The Grand

9-30pm: The Flaming Hearts – Buck Inn.

10pm: The Electric Stars – The Grand

11-15pm: The Inciders – Rose and Crown

Midnight: Northern Social – Keystreet.

Sunday, September 23:

2pm: 2Tone Tony DJ set – Rose and Crown.

9pm: Dan Pinder – The Buck Inn.