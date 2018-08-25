Colne's Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival 2018 is in full swing

Thousands of music lovers have descended into Colne as the The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival 2018 gets under way.

There is something for everyone from a festival market, on-street entertainment, a pop-up DJ booth, official busker gazebos, incredible food stalls, real ale bars, and much more set up along Albert Street and Market Road.

While everyone is having a fun time, police are reminding people to drink responsibly.

A spokesman for Colne and West Craven Police said: "The Colne Rhythm and Blues Festival is in full swing and there are number of officers on foot patrol ensuring that everyone is kept safe and has a good time. Please say 'hi' to us if you see us. Please drink responsibly thank you."