College celebrates 'best-ever' set of results

Students and staff at St Mary’s College, Blackburn, are celebrating a set of outstanding A-Level and vocational examination results.

Statistics revealed by the school this morning show 32 out of 37 subjects achieved a superb 100% pass rate; with over 98% of A-Level students and 100% of vocational students

passing their examinations.

Students studying A-Level and vocational programmes have made excellent progress with their studies, with an impressive 70% of A-Level students and 80% of vocational students achieving high grades.

Commenting on this year’s success, Jenny Singleton, Principal, said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the A-Level and vocational examination results at St Mary’s College. Both staff and students have worked incredibly hard to ensure that our students make the progress expected of them and are able to attend some of the country’s top universities. I would like to pass on my congratulations to all our students and their families and wish them well for the future.”

Jenny added: “These set of examination results make St Mary’s College one of the best sixth form providers in the area. Our specialist staff are very much looking forward to welcoming our new students following the publication of the GCSE results.”

Enrolment commences from August 23rd at 11am.